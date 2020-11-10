A callous thief who attempted to steal from an elderly man twice in nine days has been jailed

The 84-year-old victim woke to find that his garage had been broken into during the night, with a Henry vacuum and other household items stolen.

A neighbour returned his vacuum hours later after it was found discarded in the street in Rufford Close, Sutton-in-Ashfield, on 26 July 2020.

David Bowler, 34, returned to the same address late at night nine days later, on 4 August, and attempted for the second time to break into the garage, however, the victim turned the security light on, disturbing Bowler, who fled.

The next morning the victim contacted police, naming Bowler as the suspect, after being told by neighbours who knew him. He was arrested by officers on 6 October 2020 and later charged with burglary and attempted burglary.

Bowler, of Wheatfield Way, Sutton-in-Ashfield, was sentenced to 20 months in prison at Nottingham Crown Court after pleading guilty to the offences.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police said: “Burglary is unacceptable and Bowler tried his luck a second time, only to be rumbled by the victim.

“It is great to see that he has been punished as a consequence of his actions and I am glad we have swiftly been able to bring Bowler to justice.”