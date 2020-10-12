A CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to following a fail-to-stop collision in Reading has been released

Shortly after 2.30pm yesterday (11/10) a takeaway delivery cyclist riding in Friar Street was involved in a collision with a 23-month-old girl who was attempting to cross the road with her family. The rider stopped briefly at the scene but then rode away without leaving his details.

The child sustained a head injury and was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital by officers. She was discharged several hours later.

Investigating officer PC Vince Moore, based at Reading police station, said: “We would like to speak to the cyclist shown in the CCTV image as he may have important information about the incident.

“I would also like to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision in which the child thankfully sustained only minor injuries, however the outcome could have been so much worse.”

If you have any information about the incident please contact the 24-hour non-emergency number on 101 quoting the reference 43200320775.