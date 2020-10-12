A CCTV image of a man who may have information on an assault in Ashford has been released by Kent Police.

The incident is reported to have taken place in the High Street at 1am on 9 September 2020 and saw two men assault a third person. The victim, a man in his 40s, sustained a head injury which required treatment at a local hospital.

Officers investigating the assault have also charged Leigh Shilling with actual bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon.

The charge was authorised on 11 September and the 43-year-old, of Hythe Road, Ashford, has been remanded in custody since. He is due to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 12 October 2020.

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/161223/20.