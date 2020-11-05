A county lines dealer from London who was arrested during a Wiltshire Police operation which saw £28,000 worth of Class A drugs seized has been jailed for more than six-and-a-half years.

Darren Walcott, 40, of North Circular Road, London, appeared at Swindon Crown Court today (05/11) for sentencing.

He had previously pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, being concerned in the supply of heroin, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

He was jailed for a total of six years and 219 days.

Walcott was arrested by officers from Wiltshire Police on 14/09/20 when they stopped his Skoda Octavia in Salisbury, as he was arriving into Wiltshire.

When they searched his address in London they seized a large quantity of crack cocaine and heroin, with a combined street value of £28,000, as well as £4,000 in cash.

PC James Isaac, who currently works in the Force’s newly formed Operation Fortitude team, welcomed today’s sentence.

He said: “County lines drug dealers operate across the country, bringing illegal drugs from large cities such as London into smaller towns and rural areas.

“They not only supply illegal drugs, which cause great harm to our communities but also bring with them the associated violence and exploitation.

“We are working hard to detain these people, seize drugs and weapons, and see that they are brought to justice.”