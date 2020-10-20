A county lines drug dealer has been jailed following an attempt to destroy evidence by throwing his mobile phone into the River Medway

Leandro Da Silva disposed of the ‘burner’ style phone as he was being pursued in #Maidstone by officers from our County Line and Gang team.

He had initially been seen acting suspiciously by plain clothed patrols on 4 February 2020, at a location near St Peter’s Street. Da Silva was joined by a woman and they walked to his vehicle in a nearby car park.

Officers identified themselves to carry out a search for drugs and during an attempt to arrest Da Silva he ran from the scene and threw his phone into the river.

He was eventually detained and found in possession of £650. The car was searched leading to the seizure of 17 wraps of heroin and 23 wraps of cocaine.

Although the phone was never recovered, an investigation was able to show Da Silva had been sending text messages from a device to Maidstone users, to market and sell Class A drugs. Detectives also proved the same drugs supply line had been dormant from when the phone had been thrown into the river.

Da Silva, aged 19, of Kennet Walk, Reading was charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and being concerned in the supply of heroin.

He pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and on 14 October was sentenced to two years and four months’ imprisonment at a young offenders’ institution.

DCI Matt Talboys of the County Line and Gang Team said: ‘Da Silva sought to avoid a conviction by running from officers and disposing of his phone in the river. However, a thorough and painstaking investigation has shown him to be a prolific dealer, preying on some of the most vulnerable in our communities. Our message remains clear; travel into Kent to supply drugs and we will track you down and ensure you are swiftly brought to justice.’