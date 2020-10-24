Samuel Adelagun, aged 16, and his 15-year-old friend, were shot as they walked along Chesterton Road in Plaistow, E13, on Saturday, 23 October 2010.

Investigating Officer Detective Sergeant Jason Grafham said: “Despite the passing of a decade, we continue to seek new information to identify those responsible for Samuel’s murder.

“I hope, that with the passing of ten years, and the offer of a substantial reward, someone who has information now feels they can tell us what they know, and help bring justice to Samuel’s loved ones.

“Samuel had everything to live for. His family remain devastated and they continue to seek answers for why he was so brutally taken from them.

“If you don’t want to speak directly to police, you can remain 100% anonymous by giving your information to Crimestoppers, who in turn will pass that information to us.

“Someone knows something about this murder and I urge those people to do the right thing and share what they know.”

Police were initially called at 3.20am on 23 October 2010 following reports that two teenagers had been shot.

The shooting happened on a patch of parkland at the junction of Chesterton Road and Upper Road.

Samuel, who lived in Stratford, was pronounced dead at the scene. A post mortem examination gave the cause of death as a gunshot wound to the chest.

A 15-year-old boy found suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen was taken to hospital and went on to make a full recovery.

It is believed that four friends aged 15 and 16 years-old, were walking along Upper Road, E13, when two gunmen appeared behind them and fired about four shots. Samuel and his friend were both hit. The youths managed to disperse and re-group outside a house in Chesterton Road where they sought help.

The suspects were said to be dressed in black and wearing balaclavas.

Despite carrying out an intensive investigation, no-one has ever been charged. Four men aged 20, 22, 22 and 23 were arrested on 11 November 2010 but were later released with no further action.

Samuel’s mother, Ola Sokhumi said at the time of her son’s death: “The death of my son has greatly affected myself and my family. He is missed very much every day and his death has left a significant hole in our lives. We hope that eventually those responsible will be brought to justice.”

Anyone with information should contact the incident room direct by calling 0208 785 8267, call 101 or Tweet @MetCC.

If you don’t want to speak to the police, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They are a totally independent charity and you remain 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call, your IP address or device you use. Alternatively, visit their website https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

The public play a huge role in helping to both prevent and detect crime. We need their help to identify those willing to commit terrible acts and carry weapons. We need to hear from anyone who has information about a crime, or about someone they suspect to be carrying a weapon or involved in organised crime.

Advice and support is also available through organisations including Knife Free:

https://www.knifefree.co.uk/ get-help-support/ and www.met.police.uk/ stopknifecrime

If you are a young person and you don’t want to speak directly to the police, contact Fearless: https://www.fearless.org/en they are a totally independent charity and remain 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call IP address or device you use.