A devastated mother has slammed the sentence handed to the paedophile who raped her five-year-old daughter after he walked free from court with community service.

The mother, who cannot be named to protect her daughter’s anonymity, said her family’s life had been ‘ripped apart’ after Callum Haycock, 21, from Kidderminster, Worcestershire, was spared prison.

The paedophile, who was found guilty of raping a child under 13 at Worcester Crown Court on October 1, was sentenced to a three-year community order and 35 days’ rehabilitation requirement.

He was also fined £200 and ordered to pay £2,500 to the victim as well as being put on the Sexual Offenders’ Register for five years.

Following his sentencing, the girl’s mother described how she saw ‘no justice’ for her daughter and vowed to appeal the sentence at the High Court.

She said: ‘I ran out of the court and slammed the door behind me, as I walked out of the court I just shouted ‘it’s a f***ing joke’. I see no justice for my daughter in this.

‘We’ve appealed to the High Court in London. This has ripped our lives apart.

‘We’ve had to have counselling, it’s ruined our lives. It separated me and my partner because we both didn’t know how to deal with it so we took it out on each other.’

However, the heartbroken mother said she has found consolation in the courage of her daughter, who testified at the trial.

She added: ‘She’s been incredibly brave, she gave evidence at the trial and everything. I’m immensely proud of her. She’s one of the bravest little girls I’ve ever met.

‘She will get over this but she will never forget it. It will always be there but she’s not the sort that is going to let it ruin her life. She still smiles every day and gets on with life.

‘She does wet the bed but we’re going through counselling to try to sort that out. She has difficulties forming relationships with strange men in her life, obviously.

‘We told her that he’d got to pay her some money, because he’s got to pay her £2,500 compensation, and she turned around and said she wants to give it to the poor.