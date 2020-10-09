 A double decker bus brought the M27 motorway to a standstill  after it turned into a  fire ball — UKNIP
BREAKING HAMPSHIRE M275 PORTSMOUTH

A double decker bus brought the M27 motorway to a standstill  after it turned into a  fire ball

October 9, 2020
1 Min Read
Screenshot 2020 10 09 at 02.29.14
Screenshot 2020 10 09 at 02.29.14
A bluestar double decker bus has brought the M27 to a Standstill  after a bus turned into a  fire ball and is caused delays of 60 mins above normal journey time for this time on Thursday afternoon.
 
Hampshire fire and rescue service said they    received multiple calls at 5.15pm. Officers from Hampshire police have closed the M27 J12 Paulsgrove to Junction 11 Fareham, at the moment all traffic is being held whilst emergency services and traffic Officers are on scene dealing with the fire.
A spokesman for Hampshire Fire services confirmed no injuries to any persons on board the Bluestar bus or firefighters dealing with the blaze.
 