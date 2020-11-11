A drug dealer found driving around St Ives with stash of cocaine and heroin has been jailed

Bruno Afonso, 27, of Gladstone Street, Peterborough was spotted by officers driving around the town in a black Renault Clio on 8 October last year (2019).

Officers from the St Ives neighbourhood team pulled Afonso over and found £300 in cash and two mobile phones in the car.

While transporting him to the station for a further search, Afonso admitted he had drugs hidden in his underwear and produced 44 wraps of crack cocaine and 27 wraps of heroin.

At Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (9 November) he was sentenced to 30 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Detective Constable Steve Surtees said: “With their local knowledge our neighbourhood officers can spot when something isn’t quite right and in this case their instincts were right.