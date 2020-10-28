A drug dealer is starting a prison sentence after proactive officers in Maidstone found drugs hidden inside a metal vacuum flask and cigarette packet

On the afternoon of 24 September 2020, officers from Kent Police’s County Line and Gang Team were on patrol in an unmarked police vehicle when Xhenson Duka came to their attention in Northumberland Road.

Duka was sitting in a stationary Ford Mondeo talking on a mobile phone and, when the officers saw the same vehicle 45 minutes later coming to a halt in Milton Street, they approached the car to speak to him.

He initially gave them a false name and, suspecting he was involved in the supply of drugs, the officers searched the Mondeo.

They discovered 15 bags of cannabis bud inside a metal flask and 11 wraps of cocaine in a cigarette packet. They also seized more than £800 in cash and a pocket knife.

Duka, of Shakespeare Drive, Harrow, Greater London was arrested and when the seized drugs were analysed they were found to have a street value of between £1,550 and £2,600.

He was later charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of cannabis with intent to supply, and possessing a bladed article in a public place.

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and on Friday 23 October he was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

Detective Inspector Martin Williams of the County Line and Gang Team said: ‘Our officers patrol in uniform and plain clothes and are always alert for suspicious activity that suggests drug dealing is taking place.

‘Anybody seeking to establish themselves as a dealer in this area should be left in no doubt that we will identify who they are and swiftly bring them to justice.’