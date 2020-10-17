A drugs trafficker has admitted posting dozens of packages of Class A drugs around the world

Mubinar Rahman, 25, is believed to have posted 104 packages with MDMA in to global destinations.

NCA investigators searched his home in Henry Nelson Street, South Shields, and found receipts for the parcels being sent with a combined weight of 157kg.

Between 29 June and 27 July this year the NCA and Border Force intercepted 39 packages from Rahman – recovering 83kg of MDMA with a street value of £786,000.

The recovered packages were destined for addresses in the UK, America, Israel, Norway, Thailand, Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur.

Today, Rahman – who has previous convictions for dealing drugs – appeared at Newcastle Crown Court and admitted trafficking drugs and possession of Class A with intent to supply.

He will return to court for sentencing on 23 December with the judge warning him he faces a “lengthy” jail term.