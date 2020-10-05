A family-of-five have been left devastated after their dog was ‘bundled into a car and stolen’ ahead of a walk at a Birmingham beauty spot.

Coco was being walked and was grabbed and driven away in a car on Windermere Road, Birmingham in the West Midlands,

Coco was being walked on Windermere Playing Fields by Moseley Bog in Birmingham.

She was grabbed by a man in a silver/grey car, It’s thought that the vehicle may have been a Ford Focus 15 plate with dark tinted windows. A passerby described the man as mid twenties with fair hair.

He exited Windermere playing fields at approximately 11.50am

He then sped off turning left towards Yardley Wood Rd.

If anyone in that area has CCTV could you please check around that time as a registration plate would really help.

The family has reported the theft to West Midlands Police, which has given the family a crime reference number.

Anyone with information on Coco’s whereabouts should call DogLost on 0844 800 3220.

Alternatively, call West Midlands Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 20BE/237736L/20.