A former Dorset Police officer has been sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison for the manslaughter of a woman in West Parley

Brehmer – who was a serving police constable with Dorset Police seconded to the National Police Air Service (NPAS) at the time of the incident – was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and taken to Poole Hospital for treatment to injuries to his arms, which were believed to be self-inflicted. He was later released from hospital and following the death of Mrs Parry, he was further arrested on suspicion of murder and subsequently charged.