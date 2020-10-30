A former Dorset Police officer has been sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison for the manslaughter of a woman in West Parley

Timothy Brehmer, 41, was sentenced at Salisbury Crown Court on Wednesday 28 October 2020. He was found not guilty of a charge of murder following a trial at the same court, having previously entered a guilty plea to manslaughter.
Dorset Police was called to the car park of the Horns Inn in Christchurch Road at 3.39pm on Saturday 9 May 2020 following a report from the ambulance service of two people requiring medical assistance.
Mrs Parry – who was known to the defendant and had arranged to meet him at the car park – was taken to the Royal Bournemouth Hospital for medical treatment. Very sadly, she died in hospital on the morning of Sunday 10 May 2020.
A post-mortem examination concluded that the cause of death was a brain injury caused by compression of her neck.
Brehmer – who was a serving police constable with Dorset Police seconded to the National Police Air Service (NPAS) at the time of the incident – was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and taken to Poole Hospital for treatment to injuries to his arms, which were believed to be self-inflicted. He was later released from hospital and following the death of Mrs Parry, he was further arrested on suspicion of murder and subsequently charged.
During the trial, Brehmer admitted that his unlawful actions had caused the death of Mrs Parry. However, he stated that he did not intend to kill or seriously harm her at the time her injuries were inflicted.
In his sentencing remarks, Judge Mr Justice Jacobs said that – having considered all the evidence in the case – he was sentencing Brehmer on the basis that he lost his self-control following Mrs Parry sending a text message to his wife revealing their affair, rather than on the basis that he had not intended to kill or seriously harm his victim.
Brehmer was not on duty at the time of the incident. He was dismissed from the Force following a misconduct hearing on Wednesday 16 September 2020.
Detective Chief Inspector Richard Dixey, of the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT), said: “Timothy Brehmer’s criminal actions on Saturday 9 May 2020 have had a devastating impact on a number of people, particularly the family of Claire Parry and her loved ones.
“Our thoughts remain with all those affected and I would again like to thank Claire’s family for their support throughout the investigation and trial process. I can only hope that the conclusion of the court proceedings is of some comfort to them.
“I would also like to again thank all those involved for the professional manner in which this case was investigated and brought to court.”