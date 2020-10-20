A further 61 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 30,971, NHS England say

Italy has announced a new raft of measures to tighten restrictions amid a surge in coronavirus cases. A mask-wearing PM Giuseppe Conte said the measures were needed “to avoid a new lockdown”.

Mayors will get powers to close public areas after 9pm and the opening times of restaurants and the size of groups allowed will tighten.

The moves came as Italy recorded its highest daily infection rate for the second day in a row. Another 11,705 new cases were announced on Sunday, beating the previous record, which came a day earlier on Saturday, of 10,925.

Italy was the European nation hardest hit at the start of the pandemic. It has now recorded 414,000 confirmed coronavirus cases. Its 36,500 deaths place it second to only the UK in Europe.

Andy Burnham is facing a new clash with Boris Johnson over claims that hospitals in Greater Manchester are running out of beds to treat people infected with COVID-19.

As the Greater Manchester mayor battles with the prime minister over Tier 3 status and cash to support businesses forced to close, Sky News has seen figures that suggest some of the region’s 12 hospitals are already full.

Data from the Greater Manchester Critical Care Network shows two hospitals, the Stepping Hill Hospital and the Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust, are running at full capacity.

The figures also show the Royal Bolton Hospital is running at 94% capacity.

The NHS said in a statement: “We are monitoring the situation with our hospital admissions, overall beds and ITU beds very very closely.

Wales

There have been a further 950 cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 35,628.

Public Health Wales said three further deaths had been reported, with the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic rising to 1,711.

England

A further 61 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 30,971, NHS England said on Sunday.

Patients were aged between 54 and 96. All but four patients, aged 56 to 92, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between October 4 and 17.

Four other deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Scotland

In Scotland, there were no deaths recorded from coronavirus. 85 have been admitted into hospital, which means the total now in hospital stands at 7,263.