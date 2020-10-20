A further person has sadly died in hospital following a collision on Bromley Lane, #Kingswinford earlier this week

Nathan Cartwright, aged 18, was one of five people in a yellow Skoda that crashed at around 8.50pm near to the junction of Standhills Road on Tuesday (13 October).

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but sadly passed away yesterday (Saturday).

In a loving tribute released today, his mother said: “My gorgeous boy Nath taken way too soon. You lived your short life to the full. You are at peace now.

“I would also like to thank the emergency services and the QE hospital for saving his life and giving me the chance to say goodbye to him.”

Our sympathies remain with all those affected by this tragic incident.

Specialist officers continue to support the families of all five victims, including those of a 16-year-old girl who remains in hospital in a stable condition.