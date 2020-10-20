Home » A further person has sadly died in hospital following a collision on Bromley Lane, #Kingswinford earlier this week
Birmingham BREAKING Kingswinford West Midlands

A further person has sadly died in hospital following a collision on Bromley Lane, #Kingswinford earlier this week

23 hours ago
8 Views
1 Min Read
A further person has sadly died in hospital following a collision on Bromley Lane, #Kingswinford earlier this week
Screenshot 2020 10 19 at 00.09.42

Nathan Cartwright, aged 18, was one of five people in a yellow Skoda that crashed at around 8.50pm near to the junction of Standhills Road on Tuesday (13 October).
He was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but sadly passed away yesterday (Saturday).
In a loving tribute released today, his mother said: “My gorgeous boy Nath taken way too soon. You lived your short life to the full. You are at peace now.
“I would also like to thank the emergency services and the QE hospital for saving his life and giving me the chance to say goodbye to him.”
Our sympathies remain with all those affected by this tragic incident.
Specialist officers continue to support the families of all five victims, including those of a 16-year-old girl who remains in hospital in a stable condition.

FacebookTwitter

About us

 

If you have a news story that you think we should know about, then please do not hesitate and get in contact with us. Email: news@uknip.co.uk

Useful Links