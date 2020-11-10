Home » A girl has been taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital after being involved in a collision with a car in the city this afternoon
November 10, 2020
1 Min Read
childrens hospital

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 3:26pm to reports of an RTC involving a car and pedestrian on Church Road in Erdington. We sent the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford, the critical care car, a land ambulance and paramedic officer to the scene. The first resource was on scene within five minutes of the initial call.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived to find the pedestrian, a girl, in a serious condition after being in collision with a car.

“Staff worked quickly to treat the girl for her injuries at the scene before alerting Birmingham Children’s Hospital of their arrival via the Regional Trauma Desk located in the Trust’s Emergency Operations Centre. The land ambulance travelled on blue lights and sirens with the critical care paramedic onboard continuing treatment.”

