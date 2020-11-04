A Gosport pub and a Southampton restaurant have both been ordered to pay £1000 fines for breaching COVID restrictions.

Hampshire Constabulary has issued a £1000 fine to The Jolly Roger on Priory Road, Gosport after it was found to have breached coronavirus restrictions on Saturday 24 October.

The fixed penalty notice was issued after The Jolly Roger was found to have allowed patrons to attend the premises in groups larger than six, dancing and not socially distancing and not wearing face masks when not seated.

We received a number of calls about the non-compliance that had happened at the pub in the evening of 24 October.

This is the first penalty of its kind in Gosport.

PC Pete Rackham, Force Licensing and Alcohol Harm Reduction Team said: “It is very disappointing that a licensed premises has been in breach of the clear guidelines around hospitality that are designed to keep customers safe.

“This demonstrated a clear disregard for the requirements that are there to protect the whole community during this very difficult time.”

Cllr Mark Hook is Leader of Gosport Borough Council, which worked closely with police on this case. He said:

“The new lockdown shows just how seriously we all need to take the rules about keeping safe.

“I’m glad swift action has been taken in this case. It will send a powerful message.”

Southampton restaurant

Hampshire Constabulary has issued a £1000 fine to Kuti’s on Town Quay after it was found to have breached coronavirus restrictions on Saturday 24 October.

The fixed penalty notice was issued after Kuti’s hosted a wedding reception of more than 30 people.

The groom, a 39-year-old man, will also be served a £200 fine for breaching the rule of six.

PC Brian Swallow, Force Licensing Team said: “It is very disappointing that a licensed premises has been in breach of the clear guidelines around hospitality and group size that are designed to keep customers safe and limit the spread not only among patrons but the community as a whole.

“We understand that many people have missed out on socialising and celebrating this year, but this demonstrated a clear disregard for the requirements that are there to protect the whole community during this very difficult time, therefore serving these fixed penalty notices is necessary.

“We hope this sends a message to other licensed premises who are considering allowing large groups in their premises while the health regulations are in place – you will be fined.”

Councillor David Shields, Cabinet Member for Stronger Communities, said: “We support the action taken by police and are determined to take appropriate action when evidence of breaches support that.

“As cases of COVID-19 are increasing quickly in the city we need a concerted effort from the whole city, including local businesses, to protect each other and the NHS.

“To help slow the spread of infection we are urging everyone to follow the guidance at all times.”