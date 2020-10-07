A group of around 7-8 people, on two motorbikes surrounded the victim before reversing into him, knocking him and the moped over

Police appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery of a delivery driver in Southampton.

The incident took place between 6.50pm and 7pm on Saturday, 19 September in Warren Avenue, Southampton.

A group of around 7-8 people, on two motorbikes and some in a Black Kia Rio, HV59 MJJ, surrounded the victim at a roundabout before the Kia reversed into him, knocking him and the moped over.

A member of the public intervened and the group made off in their vehicles.

The victim was not injured during the incident but damage was caused to the moped.

Were you in the area around this time on Saturday 19 September? Did you see anything suspicious? Do you have any CCTV or dash cam footage which may assist our investigation?

Officers are also keen to identify the person in this CCTV image. We know he has his face covered but he is wearing distinctive orange and grey gloves. Do you recognise him?

The black Kia, registration HV59 MJJ, used in this incident was reported as stolen on Monday 14 September. It was recovered in Coxford Road on Sunday 20 September.

Officers would like to find out where it was being kept. Did you see it in your area between Monday 14 September and Sunday 20 September?

Anyone with any information should call us on 101 quoting 44200363980.