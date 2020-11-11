A group of teenage boys has been arrested following an assault on a 14-year-old boy in Devizes

On Monday 9 November, at approximately 4pm, the teenager was walking home when he was assaulted by a group of boys on Nursteed Road.

The group then ran off leaving the victim shaken with some minor injuries.

Following our enquiries four males – two 13 and two 14-year-olds, all from the local area – were arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm; all were released on conditional bail.

Acting Sgt Alanna Wakeford said: “We will not tolerate this type of crime in Devizes and will deal robustly with any assaults in the town.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this assault, who hasn’t already come forward. This is a busy part of town and the incident happened in broad daylight, so I believe several people would have witnessed it.

“If you can help, please contact us on 101 quoting crime reference number 54200112173.”