A gym owner has been arrested on suspicion of breaching coronavirus legislation

Officers were made aware of social media posts advertising The Ripped Gym in Wych Elm, Harlow, would be remaining open against the law.

They attended today, Thursday 5 November, to speak to the owner and customers and found the gym open.

Officers attempted to engage with the owner, but she refused to give them details in order for them to issue a fixed penalty notice.

She was arrested under The Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations 2020 and remains in custody for questioning.

Ten fixed penalty notice tickets were issued to people in the gym.

Harlow Council has issued a prohibition notice on the premises requiring the premises to close.

District commander Chief Inspector Natalia Ross said: “We will not tolerate those who commit clear and blatant breaches of the legislation that has been put in place to keep people safe.

“Many of our local businesses have made sacrifices to keep their customers safe and have been working really hard to adjust how they work and comply with current legislation.

“We’ve taken every opportunity to engage with residents and local businesses to explain the regulations and encourage people to do the right thing.

“Enforcement is always a last resort but sadly there are times where we have had to take robust action to keep people safe.

“I want to thank the vast majority of people who have been doing the right thing and following the regulations and guidance to keep themselves and others safe.

“By everyone working together, this will make a real difference to keeping the virus at bay, which as we know too well has had a devastating impact on so many people.”

Councillor Mark Ingall, leader of Harlow Council, said: “In recent days we have been made aware of Ripped Gym’s intention to still operate beyond the new national restrictions.

“Contact was made with the gym to make them aware of the government restrictions and what this would mean. We visited the gym this morning to ask them to close.

“We have taken what steps we can to help the business follow the legislation.

“However after this morning’s events we have had no choice but to issue a prohibition notice this afternoon.

“We would like to thank Essex Police for their support and work today and also praise the work of our teams.

“We have a responsibility for enforcing COVID-regulations on business premises.

“We simply can’t stand by and allow any business to operate when it cannot do so by law.

“It is especially not fair on the large majority of Harlow businesses which have been complying with the legislation throughout the pandemic to keep people safe.

“We know that these are once again extremely difficult times for those businesses who cannot operate during lockdown. We also know that this impacts on the customers of those businesses which are closed.

“These latest restrictions are about us all working together to keep people safe, and to save lives and protect the NHS. We will always work with our businesses to help them understand what they can and can’t do, enforcement action is only ever taken as a last resort and where it is necessary.”

We want people to continue to report covid-19 breaches, but please check before you report something, to be sure as you can be that you aren’t mis-reading a situation before contacting us.

You can make a report using the Digital 101 service on our website, where you can report online, or speak to one of our operators online live time, between 7am and 11pm. Visit https://www.essex.police.uk