A kettle of boiling hot water was thrown at two Police officers in Northampton

Chief Constable Nick Adderley has paid tribute to two police officers who were injured attending an incident in Northampton at the weekend and praised the response of their colleagues whose rapid reaction prevented even more serious injury.

One officer suffered serious burns after a kettle of boiling water was thrown over him while he attended an incident in Abington.

The response officer had been called to the address shortly before midnight on Saturday (November 7) when the attack happened.

He suffered second-degree burns to the left-hand side of his body and will require plastic surgery as a result.

His colleague, who also attended the incident, received minor burns injuries to one of his hands. Both were treated at Northampton General Hospital.

Paying tribute to the officers today, the Chief said: “This was an appalling attack on two officers who had been called to deal with an extremely vulnerable young person. The actions of other officers at the scene were exceptional, in particular one colleague whose rapid response in the immediate aftermath of the attack prevented these very serious injuries being even worse.

“Once again, incidents such as these demonstrate the really challenging situations which our officers are left to confront on a daily basis. I wish both officers a speedy recovery after what was an extremely traumatic incident.”

Sam Dobbs, chair of the Northamptonshire Police Federation, said: “This was an officer with just over two years service who went to a normal incident and sustained quite horrific injuries. While he comes to terms with his burns, we think also of the other officers who attended the scene and, using their excellent first-aid training, looked after the officer while arresting the suspect. This is yet another example of the dangers officers run into and their stoicism of which we are all proud.”

A 15-year-old girl who was arrested at the scene was remanded to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, November 9), charged with grievous bodily harm and a further count of assaulting an emergency worker.

She was released on unconditional bail to appear before Wellingborough Youth Court on November 17.