A Leeds businessman with links to serious criminals has lost his vast property empire worth nearly £10m after a National Crime Agency investigation

The National Crime agency secured an Unexplained Wealth Order against eight properties owned by 40-year-old Mansoor ‘Manni’ Mahmood Hussain, formerly of Sandmoor Drive in Leeds.

The UWO – part of the UK’s armoury in the fight against illicit finance – was the first one obtained solely on an individual’s alleged involvement in serious organised crime.

He submitted 127 lever arch folders and a 76-page statement to explain where his money came from for the properties – but he inadvertently gave NCA investigators clues to make a bigger case against him.

A freezing order was obtained stopping the sale or transfer of the original eight properties, plus a further nine that were identified.

The NCA argued that Hussain had failed to fully comply with the requirements of the UWO, and his non-compliance provided a good case that a number of the properties were funded by criminal associates.

Hussain, who has links to a murderer jailed for 26 years, an armed robber and a convicted fraudster who acted as his accountant, used threats of violence and blackmail to buy his properties, the NCA claimed.