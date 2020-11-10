A man aged in his thirties, sustained a stab wound to his chest and a stab wound to his leg. He remains in hospital

At around 7.55pm yesterday (9/11) there was an altercation between a group of people in Lambourn Road.

A man aged in his thirties, sustained a stab wound to his chest and a stab wound to his leg. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening and he remains in a stable condition in hospital.

An 18-year-old man from Oxford has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in police custody.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector James Mather, of Oxford CID, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please come forward.

“I would also urge anyone who may have CCTV footage of the area or any motorists with a dash-cam and were in the local area, to please review the footage in case it has captured something significant that can assist this investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, or making a report online, quoting reference 43200368095.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”

Deputy Local Policing Area Commander for Oxford, Chief Inspector Jennifer Hogben, said: “I understand that this incident may cause concern in the local community, however I would like to reassure you that we are conducting a thorough investigation into what happened and we have also made an arrest.

“There will be an increased police presence in the local area as we carry out our investigation, if you have any questions or concerns, please speak to our uniformed officers who will be able to assist you.

“I would also like to reiterate that if you have any information at all in relation to this incident, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, please contact us or Crimestoppers.”