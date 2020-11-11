A man and a teenage girl have been charged with robbery and burglary

Aaron Theodore, aged 26 of Elm Lodge Avenue, Reading was charged with one count of robbery and two counts of burglary on Monday (9/11).

He appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Monday (9/11) and has been remanded to appear at Reading Crown Court on 7 December 2020.

A 17-year-old girl from Milton Keynes, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also charged with one count of robbery and two counts of burglary on Monday (9/11). She appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Monday (9/11) and has been released on bail by the court until 9 December 2020.

The robbery charge relates to an incident on Bath Road, Reading near Prospect Park, at around 5.30am on Sunday (8/11) where a man was approached and had a mobile phone, cigarettes and a bank card taken from him. He was not injured.

The burglary charges relate to further reported incidents on Hatford Road, Reading on Sunday morning (8/11).

A 16-year-old girl from High Wycombe has also been arrested on suspicion of robbery. She has been released on police bail until 4 December 2020.