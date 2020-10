Michael Brain, 27 of Eyston Drive, Weybridge, and Sophia Kokkinos 69 of Chelsham Road, Clapham, were charged last night (22 October).

They are due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court later today (Friday, 23 October).

The body of Loeike, aged 23, from Thornton Heath, was found on Commonside East in Mitcham, Merton, on Thursday, 17 September.

Three other men have also previously been charged in connection with Loeike’s murder.