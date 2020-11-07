A man from Redhill is facing the next six years behind bars for dealing Class A drugs after he was caught by officers at the Premier Inn, Gatwick

Mark Shaw, 38, was sentenced at Guildford Crown Court on 29 October 2020 after being found guilty of drugs offences.

Officers discovered Shaw in his hotel room with crack cocaine and heroin, £500 in cash, three mobile phones, a large volume of plastic and cling film which was consistent with the preparation of Class A drugs for supply.

He was subsequently charged with Possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Borough Commander Alex Maguire said: “This is a great result and hopefully this sentence will help deter other criminals from coming into our county to commit these offences.

“I urge anyone with information about drug dealing in their communities to call us on 101 (999 in an emergency).”