A man from Slough, has been arrested on suspicion of wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm

Police have arrested a man in connection with a serious assault investigation in Slough.

A 38-year-old man from Slough, has been arrested on suspicion of wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent and remains in custody.

It is in connection with an assault that happened at around 8.45pm yesterday (5/10) in Chalvey Road East.

The victim, a man in his forties, was hit in the head and sustained serious head injuries.

He remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Tracey Smyth, based at Slough police station, said: “We have made an arrest in connection with this investigation.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident and are not looking for anybody else in connection with it.

“From our enquiries so far we know there was a large amount of traffic at the time of the incident and a there is a chance that people will have seen what happened.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, or making a report online, quoting reference 43200313453.