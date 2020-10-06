A man from Slough has been convicted of a string of offences against Parliamentarians after a trial at Southwark Crown Court

Wajid Shah, aged 27, of Connaught Road, Slough, was found guilty by majority verdict of six counts of sending a letter/communication or article conveying a threatening message following a trial lasting six days.

All of the communications Shah sent via email conveyed a threat with a purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient.

The offences, all against victims who were current or previous Members of Parliament, occurred between 27 March and 11 April 2019, and Shah was first arrested on 30 March, and after committing further offences was re-arrested on 15 April 2019.

He was charged with multiple offences under the Malicious Communications Act 1988 on 18 September 2019.

The messages were highly abusive and threatening violence.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Hannah Broughton, based at Slough police station, said: “Shah sent a string of malicious communications to MPs, which caused the victims significant distress and anxiety.

“Even after he was initially arrested, Shah continued to offend and sent further messages.

“MPs face the pressures of being in the public eye, and should not be targeted and subjected to such threatening insults and abuse.

“It is often believed that when an email or social media communication is sent from the privacy of one’s own home, that the sender cannot be traced.

“This is not true at all, and Thames Valley Police will continue to work hard to protect anybody from these people who use their phones and computers to threaten violence and cause fear and hatred.”

Shah was remanded on conditional bail to appear again at Southwark Crown Court on Friday 20 November for sentencing.