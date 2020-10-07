A man from Stourport-on-Severn has started a 16 year prison sentence this week having been found guilty of sex offences

Following a two week trial at Worcester Crown Court Robert Glover, aged 73, of Great Western Way, Stourport-on-Severn, was found guilty of one count of rape of a child under 13, one of assault by penetration of a child under 13, two counts of indecent assault of a child under 16 and 13 counts of sexual assault and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

At a hearing on Monday (4 October) Glover, a former church minister, was also ordered to register as a sex offender for life.

DC Melissa Jones said: “I would like to pay tribute to the bravery of the victims in coming forward and speaking to police. I hope this gives them some resolution and feeling of justice having been done.

“I also hope this conviction will provide reassurance to other victims of sexual offences, giving them the confidence to report their ordeal in the knowledge that they will be listened to and supported. Police will always investigate and do everything in their power to bring offenders to justice.

“If anyone has been affected by this case then I encourage them to come forward and make a report to police.”

Anyone who is a victim of any sexual assault and feels they may need support can contact West Mercia’s Victim Advice Line. It is a free, independent and confidential support service. People can call 0800 952 3000 or visit www.victimadviceline.org.uk and do not have to have reported the offence to the police