A man has admitted causing a fatal collision in Leigh-on-Sea

A pedestrian and a motorbike were in collision in London Road at around 4.50pm on 2 April 2019.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 90s, was treated by paramedics but, sadly, died at the scene.

The rider of the motorbike was arrested.

James Williams, 24, of Croft Mead, Chichester appeared at Basildon Crown Court on Monday 9 November where he admitted causing death by careless driving.

He is due to be sentenced on 7 January next year.