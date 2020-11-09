A man has been arrested after the seizure of drugs worth €80,000 in Cork

Gardaí seized cannabis worth €70,000 and cocaine worth €10,000 in an operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Cork city yesterday.

Gardaí from the Mallow and Mayfield drug units carried out a number of searches at approximately 15.00 IST yesterday and also seized €22,000 in cash.

A man in his 40s was arrested during the course of the operation and he was taken to Mallow Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

He remains in custody and investigations are ongoing