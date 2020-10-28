A man has been arrested following a suspected attempt to steal a cash machine in Westerham, near Sevenoaks

The incident at the Nationwide bank in Market Square was reported to Kent Police at 4.50am on Wednesday 28 October 2020.

It was reported that a van was driven into the front of the building, causing a substantial amount of damage.

Officers attended and a 26-year-old man from Croydon was arrested at the scene on suspicion of burglary.

The incident is being investigated by detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate and enquiries are ongoing.

Witnesses or anyone with information are urged to call the appeal line on 01622 604100 quoting reference 28-0128. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org