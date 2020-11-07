A man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault in Rochdale

At around 10.35pm on Sunday 25 October 2020, police received a report that a man had approached a woman on Grimshaw Lane, Middleton before dragging her into an alleyway and assaulting her.

The victim, who’s in her 20s, managed to escape and scream for help. She was not injured but was, understandably, shaken.

The man fled the scene on foot towards a nearby field.

Yesterday (Friday 6 November 2020), a 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. He remains in police custody for questioning.

DC Melanie Jeffery, of GMP’s Rochdale district, said: “This incident was traumatising for the victim. Officers and partner agencies are continuing to offer her support.

“We have a suspect in custody for questioning but our investigation is ongoing and I would appeal to anyone with information to contact us or Crimestoppers, anonymously.”