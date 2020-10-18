A man has been arrested on suspicion of a serious assault on another man in Braintree Sainsbury’s car park

Officers at the police station heard a disturbance in Sainsbury’s car park in Tofts Walk at 10.25pm on Saturday 17 October.
They chased the suspect, who was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and possession with intent to supply drugs.
The 30-year-old man, of no fixed address, remains in custody for questioning.
The victim, a 33-year-old man from Braintree, suffered multiple injuries including a broken nose, jaw and cheekbones. His injuries are not life threatening.
We are continuing to investigate the circumstances behind the assault and witnesses are asked to call Braintree CID on 101 quoting reference 42/169429/20.
