A man has been attacked on Hastings Seafront leaving him in hospitial with a significant head injury

Police are investigating after a man was assaulted on Hastings seafront.

The 24-year-old victim was walking along Pelham Place around 9pm on Saturday (October 31) when he was assaulted near to Hastings Adventure Golf. It is thought he was assaulted by a group of people.

He was taken to the Conquest Hospital where he received treatment for a significant head injury.

Officers investigating the assault are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who may have any relevant dashcam footage from the area at the time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 33 of 01/11. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.