A man has been charged by detectives from the City of London Police who are investigating an attempted murder

On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Egidijus Kotovas, 29, of Odvar Solbergs vei, Oslo, Norway, was arrested. On Friday, August 26, 2022, he was charged with attempted murder and two counts of possessing a bladed article.

He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Westminster Magistrates Court on Friday, August 26, 2022.

At around 4:10am on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, the victim was stabbed in an unprovoked attack in a doorway on Blomfield Street in the City of London.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to visit the Major Incident Public Portal or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.