UKNIP

Real News Real time

BREAKING Liverpool Street LONDON

A man has been charged by detectives from the City of London Police who are investigating an attempted murder

By@uknip247

Aug 26, 2022 , ,

On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Egidijus Kotovas, 29, of Odvar Solbergs vei, Oslo, Norway, was arrested. On Friday, August 26, 2022, he was charged with attempted murder and two counts of possessing a bladed article.

He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Westminster Magistrates Court on Friday, August 26, 2022.

At around 4:10am on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, the victim was stabbed in an unprovoked attack in a doorway on Blomfield Street in the City of London.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to visit the Major Incident Public Portal or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.

By @uknip247

Related Post

BREAKING DOVER KENT

One dead three rushed to hospital after fatal Dover taxi crash

Sep 3, 2022 @uknip247
BREAKING KENT WEST MALLING

A police pursuit on the M20 has led to the arrests of three suspected fraudsters connected to the theft of thousands of pounds from a pensioner in West Malling

Sep 3, 2022 @uknip247
BLACKPOOL BREAKING LANCASHIRE

Broken Britain shows appalling yob carries out this wicked attack in broad daylight in Blackpool as his vile friend laughs and filmed it

Sep 1, 2022 @uknip247

You missed

BREAKING DOVER KENT

One dead three rushed to hospital after fatal Dover taxi crash

Sep 3, 2022 @uknip247
BREAKING KENT WEST MALLING

A police pursuit on the M20 has led to the arrests of three suspected fraudsters connected to the theft of thousands of pounds from a pensioner in West Malling

Sep 3, 2022 @uknip247
BLACKPOOL BREAKING LANCASHIRE

Broken Britain shows appalling yob carries out this wicked attack in broad daylight in Blackpool as his vile friend laughs and filmed it

Sep 1, 2022 @uknip247
BREAKING DARTFORD KENT MISSING

An appeal has been issued to locate a missing teenager from Dartford

Sep 1, 2022 @uknip247