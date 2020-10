Alper Gungoren, 20 of Arcola Street, E8 was arrested on Thursday, 29 October after he was detained by officers in Millers Terrace, E8.

He has also been charged with possession of a class B drug (cannabis).

Gungoren appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 31 October.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Wood Green Crown Court on Tuesday, 1 December.