A man has been charged with sex offences and a drugs offence in Reading

Roy Coxhead, aged 65, formerly of Erleigh Road in Reading, was charged on Thursday (1/10) with a count each of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a child, and making indecent photographs of a child.

He was also charged with four counts of engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a child, and a single count of supplying a controlled drug of class B, namely cannabis.

The charges relate to a time period between March and June in 2017, and the offences took place in Reading.

Coxhead appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on Friday (2/10) but no pleas were entered.

He has been remanded to appear at Reading Crown Court on 2 November.