A man has been convicted of a number of non-recent sex offences against children in Bracknell

Graham Tattersall, aged 68, of Church Street, Windsor, was found guilty by unanimous jury verdict of one count of attempted rape, seven counts of indecent assault and four counts of indecency with a child in a trial lasting seven days at Reading Crown Court.

He was found not guilty of one count of rape.

At various dates between 1979 and 1991, Tattersall worked as a teacher at Garth Hill School, Sandy Lane, in Bracknell and during that period, he carried out numerous offences against a number of female victims aged between 12 and 16-years-old.

The offences came to light when a victim contacted Thames Valley Police in 2017 and an investigation was launched.

A number of other victims subsequently came forward, and Tattersall was first arrested in July 2018 and, following investigation, charged with the offences on 17 January this year.

Appearing at Reading Crown Court, he was convicted yesterday (30/10) and was remanded in custody to re-appear at the same court on Thursday (5/11) for sentencing.