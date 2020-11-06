A man has been found guilty of four counts of attempted murder following four separate incidents – one of which included a 10-year-old boy being stabbed.

Carlos Racitalal, 33, was convicted of the offences today (Thursday) following a nine-day trial at Leicester Crown Court. He was also found guilty of three counts of possession of a bladed article.

The incidents all happened in Leicester during January this year.

Three of the offences involved victims being stabbed – the 10-year-old boy, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 70s, while one of the incidents saw a five-year-old girl being hit with a car.

The victims all required hospital treatment before later being discharged.

Racitalal has been remanded into custody and is due to be sentenced tomorrow (Friday) at the same court.

Police had received a report at around 5.30pm on Saturday 18 January this year that a 10-year-old boy had been stabbed in Belper Street, Leicester. The boy, who had been in the street, saving a parking space for his mum, described being grabbed by a man who then attacked him before running off. The boy suffered a slash wound to his neck and was taken to hospital where he underwent surgery. He was discharged from the hospital two days later.

A large scale investigation was launched including speaking with the victim and the victim’s family, carryng out CCTV analysis, forensic examination, house-to-house enquiries and issuing a public appeal for information.

During these enquiries, the suspect of the offence was further linked to two other incidents which involved similar circumstances.

One of these incidents happened on 14 January this year in Doncaster Road. A woman, in her 30s, had been walking along the road at around 7.30pm with two young children, when she reported feeling something sharp to the back of her head. She described seeing a person holding a knife, with a yellow handle, and that the person had then ran away. The woman suffered a small slash wound to her head.

The second incident happened on 16 January in Dean Road, Leicester. A man, in his 70s, was walking along the road when he reported being hit to the head by a person who then ran away. The victim suffered a slash wound to the back of his head as well as slash wounds to his hand.

With the links being established and following additional CCTV analysis, an image of the defendant was released to the public on 20 January as part of a further public appeal. This led to the defendant identifying himself at Mansfield House police station a few hours later where he was arrested. The defendant was carrying a rucksack at the time of his arrest which was the same as one seen in CCTV images from the incidents.

The defendant handed himself in following a public appeal for information – including releasing a CCTV image

Enquiries into the defendant, after he was arrested, then linked him to a fourth incident which had happened in a car park in Exploration Drive, Leicester, just after 11.30am on 2 January. A five-year-old girl was hit from behind by a car which then left the scene. The girl was taken to hospital following the collision after suffering injuries including a broken nose, cuts and bruises.

The car involved in the collision had been linked to the defendant at the time of the incident and the defendant had previously been spoken to by police in connection with the collision during which he had denied being responsible. The vehicle had been forensically seized and enquiries were ongoing. Following the evidence gathered in relation to the other reported incidents, Racitalal was further questioned in relation to the incident in Exploration Drive.

During an interview following his arrest on 20 January, Racitalal denied being responsible for any of the incidents, denied being in contact with any of the victims and denied being in possession of a knife. A search was carried out in the defendant’s bedroom which led to a large kitchen knife, which was wrapped in a pillowcase, being found in the bed while a yellow handled Stanley-style knife was also found in a box on the bed.

Racitalal was charged with all the offences and remanded into custody.

Detective Inspector Tim Lindley said: “This was an extremely complex investigation with very distressing circumstances.

“Racitalal is an extremely dangerous man who had no concern, regard or remorse for any of his victims, who ranged from young children to an elderly man. Racitalal carried out his attacks with weapons including knives and a car, before then running away or driving off from the scene.

“The dedication and commitment of officers and staff both in the investigative team and across force led to these incidents being linked. The team then worked tirelessly around the clock determined to gather the evidence and find the person responsible.

“My thoughts and thanks are with the victims of these attacks, for their bravery, patience and co-operation during an extremely traumatic time. I hope this court result helps in some small way as they continue to move forward in their lives. “