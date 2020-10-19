A man has been jailed after deliberately driving his car at and injuring a police officer in Ilford

Nsimba Malungo, 29 , of no fixed address, was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday, 16 October to a total of three years in prison after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing.

He was sentenced as follows:

– ABH – two years’ imprisonment;

– dangerous driving – 18 months’ imprisonment to run concurrently;

– perverting the course of justice – one year imprisonment to run consecutively.

On Monday, 20 April officers from the Met’s Taskforce were on patrol in Ilford. At the junction with the A12 and Ley Street in Ilford, the officers stopped a car being driven by Malungo.

As they approached the car, Malungo drove off, striking one of the officers and carrying him on the bonnet for a short distance. The officer sustained a head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The details of the car were circulated and it was located about a mile away in Ilford. Officers established that the registered keeper of the car was Malungo.

As efforts were made to locate him, Malungo attempted called police and claimed that his car had been stolen; a story backed up by a friend. However, through a series of forensic work including CCTV analysis officers were able to disprove this.

Malungo was subsequently arrested on 28 April and charged the following day.

Detective Sergeant Colin Stow of the East Area Command Unit led the investigation and said:

“This was a shocking incident which could have had devastating consequences for the officer involved. Malungo deliberately drove at the officer, using his car as a weapon, in an attempt to evade being detained. A diligent investigation took place which left Malungo with no option but to admit his guilt.”

North East Area Taskforce Chief Inspector Billy Bowen-Long, said:

“Day-in, day-out, officers from the Met’s Taskforce are out on the streets, operating in some of the most contentious and dynamic situations and often putting themselves in harm’s way.

“In this instance, it is only by sheer luck that this officer was not more seriously injured. However, despite being struck and carried by the car, and being hospitalized, he was back at work the following week – a testament to the commitment and drive our Taskforce officers have to keep Londoners safe.

“The team that dealt with this incident have been rightly recognised for their bravery and commitment and have been awarded a commendation.”