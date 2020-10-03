A man has been jailed after specialist officers recovered a firearm from underneath his bed

Bozlu Miah, 36 of Portman Place, Tower Hamlets, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of ammunition at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Thursday, 1 October.

He was sentenced immediately afterwards to five years’ imprisonment for possession of a firearm with intent to endanger and five years for possession of ammunition, these are to run concurrently.

On Monday, 30 March officers carried out an intelligence-led search warrant at an address in Bethnal Green where Miah was known to reside.

Whilst searching the property, officers found a loaded firearm underneath Miah’s bed – wrapped in plastic bags and hidden in a gift bag. The firearm was made safe and was seized by officers before sent off for testing. It was established that it was a viable firearm.

He was arrested on Thursday, 9 April and charged the same day with suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

PC Shah Haque of Central East Gangs Task Force has said: “Officers across London are working around the clock to locate and remove weapons from the streets of London.

“Tackling violent crime is a priority for the Met and we remain committed to bringing anyone who carries or holds firearms and other lethal weapons to justice.

“The evidence gathered against Miah as part of this comprehensive investigation left him with no option but to plead guilty to these offences.”