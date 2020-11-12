A man has been jailed for cruelty to animals following the killing of a domestic cat in east London

Stefan Wallace, 25 of Whalebone Lane South, Dagenham, appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 11 November where he was sentenced to six months imprisonment for animal cruelty.

In addition, an order was made under Section 34 Animal Welfare Act 2006 disqualifying Wallace, in respect of all animals, from dealing in them, owning them, keeping them, participating in keeping them and from being party to an arrangement under which the defendant is entitled to control or influence the way in which they are kept, transporting them and arranging for the transport of them for a period of 10 year(s).

Wallace was originally arrested by officers from East Area Command on Thursday, 1 October for being in possession of a machete in a public place. During arrest he made comments about ‘butchering’ a cat.

During further enquiries officers, in partnership with mental health professionals, viewed footage found on a flash drive at Wallace’s address that showed him torturing a cat with spray paint before finally killing it.

PC Tony Kiddle of the East Area Command Wildlife Unit said: “The footage found at Wallace’s address was disturbing in the extreme. During the filming, he removes his mask to adjust the camera, clearly confirming his identity.

“Given the vast number of ways that domestic pets, roaming freely, can come to harm, it would be difficult to put a number of the level of his offending. But, given the content of his home footage, I believe that it is likely that he has played a sinister part in the deaths of a number of animals as in recent years.

“Wallace has exhibited horrifyingly cruel behaviour and it is reassuring to know that he has been removed to a place where he can cause no further harm to beloved pets.”

Anyone who is concerned that an animal has been, or is in danger of being harmed, should contact the RSPCA in the first instance.