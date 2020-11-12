A man has been jailed for eight years after pleading guilty to committing a robbery in Sudbury

Stuart Bocock, aged 30, and of Thorntondale Road in Doncaster appeared before Ipswich Crown Court today (Tues 10 Nov).

It follows a robbery at 5.30pm on 18 December 2019 where handbags containing jewellery, an i-phone, keys and other personal property were taken from a man and woman on Quay Lane in Sudbury who were placing the items into their parked car.

Bocock was arrested in Doncaster on 11 June on suspicion of robbery and was subsequently charged with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon – namely an axe.

At court today, he also pleaded guilty to three burglaries. One that took place in the early hours of 13 December 2019 at Boots on Market Hill in Sudbury when a large amount of perfume and aftershave were taken.

He also pleaded guilty to a burglary that took place in the early hours of 8 January this year at Hennessey Lifestyle on Sudbury Road in Little Whelnetham where the premises was broken into using a sledgehammer with cash stolen.

A further burglary took place the same morning at Nethergate Brewery on Rodbridge Hill in Long Melford where a safe had been broken into.