A man has been jailed for four years for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Great Yarmouth

Ahmed Macow, aged 24 and of Westwood Road in Ilford, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday 5 November after pleading guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs at an earlier hearing.

Macow was arrested in London on Tuesday 21 July 2020 under Operation Orochi, a joint operation between Norfolk Police and the Metropolitan Police which focuses on analysing data from mobile phones to identify those responsible running County Lines.

Just prior to his arrest, Macow was seen throwing a package containing a mobile phone and a quantity of cash from a window. Further analysis of the phone, and other phones in his possession, revealed they had been used to send bulk text messages facilitating the sale of Class A drugs in Great Yarmouth.

Pc James Bailey from the County Lines Team said: “Today’s sentencing serves as another warning to that intent on supplying drugs into Norfolk that we remain committed to tackling County Lines and cutting off the supply of Class A drugs at their source.