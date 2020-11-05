A man has been jailed for nearly eight years after admitting to raping a woman in Witham.

Marian Tanascua, 43 and of no fixed address, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday 4 November and was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison.

The convicted rapist was then told that once his jail term was complete, he must spend another eight years on licence.

During the early hours of Tuesday 14 July, a woman, aged in her 20s, was walking home from her friend’s house when she noticed a man behind her, who was acting strangely.

The man walked past her, tripped up and fell to the floor.

As the woman tried to help him up, the man put his arm around her and then kissed her on the cheek and touched her inappropriately.

She told the man not to touch her and walked away from him.

The man offered her money for sex and when she said no and continued walking, he became verbally abusive towards her.

He ran up behind the woman, grabbed her hair, pulled her to the ground and raped her.

As soon as the incident was reported, officers quickly arrived and a man was identified and arrested on suspicion of rape.

Tanascua was charged with three counts of rape.

He appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday 7 September and pleaded guilty to all three offences.

Following the conviction, Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Greg Wood said: “I would like to praise the victim for the courage and strength she has shown throughout this ordeal.

I would and also thank those members of the public who called police when something didn’t appear to be right.

“Thanks to those people and the bravery of the victim, we were able to secure a conviction and ensure Marian Tanascua paid the price for this predatory and violent crime.”