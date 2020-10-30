A man has been jailed for three years following the death of a man in Southwark.

On Friday, 30 October, Jose Adolfo Licona Valladares, 25 of Brixton Hill, SW2, appeared at Inner London Crown Court where he was sentenced for manslaughter.

It comes after 45-year-old Santiago Lenin Borja Donoso died from a head injury on Tuesday, 31 March.

The pair had an altercation outside of a south London restaurant on Old Kent Road, SE1, on Sunday, 23 February. Santiago was pushed to the ground, hitting his head.

Valladares had initially been charged with grievous bodily harm which then changed to manslaughter following Santiago’s death.

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Tuesday, 11 August.

Detective Sergeant David Brooks, of Specialist Crime South, said: “This was a very tragic incident in which a man needlessly lost his life. This altercation meant one man very sadly lost his life. Another will now spend time behind bars.”