A man has been sentenced to 33 weeks in prison after he was stopped carrying a Rambo knife in Acton

Jahcub Pierre-Registe, 18 of Elsham Road, W14 was sentenced today (Monday, 19 October) at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court.

On Monday, 28 August officers from the Violent Crime Task Force were on patrol in Acton. At 5.50pm the officers were along Beech Avenue in Acton Vale where they saw a group of five men who appeared to be carrying out a drug deal.

As officers approached the group dispersed and officers gave chase. One of the men they stopped was Pierre-Registe. Officers conducted a search and in his waist band was a large Rambo-style knife in black sheath. The knife blade was 10″ long with 3-4″ handle.

Pierre-Registe was arrested and taken into custody. He was charged with possession of a pointed or bladed article and further remanded in custody while he awaited a court date.

He had previously pled guilty to the offence on 29 August.

He must also pay the court £400.

PC Chapman of the Violent Crime Task Force said: “I hope the sentence handed to Jahcub Pierre-Registe will show those who carry knives that they will go to prison if they are caught. It is against the law and incredibly dangerous.

“Our officers are out day and night, working to tackle violence across London and will continue to take knives and weapons off the streets.”

+ Communities also have a vital role to play in tackling violent crime and we urge anyone who may have information to tell us, so that we can tackle violence together. We need information about crime or those who carry a weapon, or those that exploit people for gain or revenge, while putting young people’s lives at risk. Community intelligence can be used to great effect to not only detect, but also prevent crime, keep London safe and save young lives.

If you don’t want to speak to the police, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They are a totally independent charity and you remain 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call, your IP address or device you use. Alternatively, visit their website.

