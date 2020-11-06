A man has pleaded guilty to a burglary in Bognor Regis following an investigation by Sussex Police

Police were called to Victoria Drive at 4.50am on 3 November to a report of a man breaking into a property.

Officers attended and swiftly arrested a suspect. A window pane near the front door to the property had been broken.

Paul Tully, 37, of Ash Grove in Bognor Regis was subsequently charged with burglary with intent to steal and criminal damage.

He was also charged with fraud by misrepresentation in relation to a separate matter where he was found to be using a bank card not belonging to himself at a supermarket.

Tully pleaded guilty to all offences and has been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court for sentencing on 2 December.