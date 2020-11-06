A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after 26-year-old Akeem Dylon Barnes, known as Dylon, died following a fight in Ilford

Jean Marc Dable, 25 , of no fixed address, appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday, 6 November and admitted manslaughter. He will be sentenced at the same court on Wednesday, 11 November.

Dable had been charged with murder.

Dylon, 26, was fatally stabbed by Dable following a music event in converted garages in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings.

The investigation began after police were called to Telegraph Mews at 6.10am on Sunday, 24 November, to reports of a group of people fighting.

Officers attended, however, there was nobody suffering from stab wounds at the location.

A short time later the officers were called to Ilford Lane to reports of a man with stab injuries. At the scene they found Dylon with knife injuries. The officers administered first aid until paramedics arrived and Dylon was taken by London Ambulance Service to an east London hospital where he died at 12.36pm.

A post-mortem examination conducted at West Ham Mortuary on Tuesday, 26 November found the cause of death to be a stab wound.

Dable and Dylon had attended the event and there had been no issues, but as they left, a disagreement between members of their two groups took place and the situation escalated.

Dylon attempted to bring calm but despite the best efforts of someone else in the group to restrain Dable, he lunged at Dylon and stabbed him.

Dable, who had been in hospital since the incident, having also been injured, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday, 30 November and charged by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command. He later admitted that on the night of the incident, he was carrying a knife and that when he went out, he was in the habit of carrying a weapon hidden between his buttocks.

Detective Inspector Adam Callaghan, said:

“Dylon’s life was taken from him in a brutal fashion and Dable will now spend a significant period of time in prison where he can no longer pose a threat to anyone.

“Dable alone made the decision to carry a knife and this, as we see all too often, has resulted in the death of another young person in London.

“Dylon’s family are devastated and little to no comfort will be felt by them today as they continue to grieve for their loved one.

“I would like to thank the investigative team who worked so relentlessly to secure a conviction.”